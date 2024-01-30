YELLOW WARNING ISSUED FOR HAIL AND THUNDERSTORM

The Cypriot Meteorology Department has issued a yellow warning on account of potential hail and/or thunderstorms.

The warning in question shall remain in effect for roughly 36 hours.

The Meteorological Department further said that the isolated thunder shower may hit the western side of the island nation, then move across the rest of the country.

They also mentioned that the hail could be expected, along with progressively intensifying winds.

Rain is expected to fall at a rate of 35-55 mm per hour.