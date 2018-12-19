4 KILLED AND SEVERAL INJURED IN CYRPUS FLOODS

According to the Turkish Cypriot media, the floods happened due to uninterrupted rain that went on for days. Some resident even went on to claim it as the heaviest they had seen in years.

At least 4 lives were claimed by an accident caused the rains. Said accident occurred when a car carrying 4 people got swept away during the heavy rains.

While Cyprus is known to see some flash flooding every year – even from isolated downpours, sustained floods are rare, if they ever occur.

The bad weather led to the met office issuing a severe 24-hour weather alert warning.

Resident were shocked by the developments, with one claiming how astonishing it was to see the sky go from sunshine to freezing cold with thunder within minutes. Within hours, people began sewing sandbags to keep water from seeping through window seals and under doors.

Social media was abound with images, which showed several scenes, from cars being swept into the sea to vehicles submerged in flood water and water flowing through homes.

The rains caused rivers to burst their banks, which caused damage to people and property in Nicosia and forcefully led to the part-closure of the motorway that linked Kyrenia, a historic harbor city to the northern coast. Schools, offices and even several public buildings were shut down.