CYPRUS-GREECE-PALESTINE SUMMIT HAS BEEN PLANNED

Palestinian officials have announced that the trilateral summit between itself and Cyprus and Greece will be held before 2019 ends.

This announcement comes after Tasos Tzionis, Cypriot permanent secretary ambassador’s visit to Ramallah. Mr. Tzionis held several bilateral meetings here along with Dr Riad al-Malki, prime minister of Palestine and Dr Amal Jadu, his assistant minister.

According to the announcement, Malki will be making an official visit to the island nation to finalize arrangements for the of a joint committee meeting, which would kick-off preparations for the Greece-Cyprus-Palestine trilateral summit – all of which is set to take place before the end of the year, and in all possibility in Cyprus.

Malki was present at the announcement praised the historical ties between the two nations and went on to call for their efforts in strengthening the process of mutual relations and development.