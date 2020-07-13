CYPRUS HAS THE SECOND-HIGHEST NUMBER OF NON-NATIONAL RESIDENTS, SAYS STUDY

A recent Eurostat study has revealed that Cyprus has the second-largest number of non-nationals living in the country within the European Union.
The island nation has 18% of its population coming from foreign countries – second only after Luxembourg, the same figure lies at 47%.
Malta takes the third place at 17%.
Besides these three, other EU countries that have recorded a high proportion of foreign nationals included Spain, Estonia, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Germany and Belgium. For each of these countries, the proportion of foreign national is over 10%.
Contrastingly, Romania and Poland had the least percentage of non-national workers, at under 1%.