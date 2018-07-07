DHERYNIA BEACH TO REOPEN FOR TURKISH CYPRIOTS

Turkish Cypriots can now celebrate their holidays to the fullest as Dherynia beach, which lied by the fenced area of Famagusta in the north will be reopening to both Turkish citizens as well as people with valid ‘TRNC’ papers.

According to an article published by Yeni Duzen, the beach will be operated jointly by security forces and the ‘municipality’ of Famagusta.

A deal was signed between the forces and the Famagusta “municipality” to open and operate the beach jointly, but delays were caused due to the ‘municipality’ having to undertake some tasks at the beach.

This had also led to rumors that the beach’s opening was in fact cancelled, until the security forces and Famagusta mayor Ismail Arter specified that the protocol was present and functional. Arter even went on to publicly deny other rumors such as expenses for Dherynia beach amounting to over 1m Turkish lira (around €200,000).

The Cyprus News Agency has reported that the beach, which had actually opened in August last year, operation under controlled entrance for people with TRNC documentation only, which caused immense grief in the north.