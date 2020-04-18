24 PUNISHED FOR PARTYING AGAINST CURFEW ORDERS

In the latest case of curfew violation, 24 persons were arrested for violating curfew by holding a house party.

The party in question was held in an apartment in the first few hours of the curfew in Larnaca. An anonymous tip led the police to the gathering, which clearly ignored the decree of having only a few household members available at any point of time. All of the members present were fined €150 and released.

Had thos incident happened after the passing of the curfew law, the fines would have been at least double (at least €300 spot fine per person).

According to police spokesperson Christos Andreou, the public must act as a neighborhood watch and inform authorities should they observe any curfew violations.