AC MILAN PARTNERING WITH CYPRUS-BASED ‘ROInvesting’

Popular sports team AC Milan has secured a sponsorship from ROInvesting, a popular Cyprus-based trading platform.

ROInvesting, which is keen to feature AC Milan’s logo and showcase their services to a global audience, is yet to reveal the exact details of the partnerships. It does, however, seem like it is one of the many partnerships that Ivan Gazidis has been working on in the last few months.

Reciprocally, AC Milan has added ROInvesting’s logo into its its own website in a third tier along with the other sponsors, namely PES2020, Boglioli, Piquadro and Peroni.

The designation given to the company is the Official CFD Partner for AC Milan. CFD, here, stands for ‘Contracts for Difference’ – the service that ROInvesting provides to the team.