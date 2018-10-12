2ND CAPITAL LINK INVEST IN CYPRUS FORUM TO BE HELD IN NYC

Banking on the success of the 1st Capital Link Invest in Cyprus Forum, the 2nd edition of the same is all set to take place at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The 2nd Capital Link Invest in Cyprus Forum is a conference which aims to increase public awareness on how Cyprus can work as an international investment and/or business destination to investors from all over the world.

The forum will feature a wide range of people and topics. Topics include Cyprus economy’s developments and reforms in recent years and the government’s program for economy and investments. People include leading political and business figures from both public as well as private sectors – including (but not limited to) senior US executives, international businesspeople and investors, and of course, CEOs of major Cypriot organizations.

Notable speakers from Cyprus at the Forum will include President Nicos Anastasiades, Harris Georgiades (Minister of Finance of Cyprus), George Lakkotrypis (Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism) and Natasa Pilides (Deputy Minister of Shipping)

Organized by Capital Link with cooperation from the Cyprus Union of Ship-owners as well as the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, the Lead Sponsor if the event is the Hellenic Bank, with Deloitte and EY as Grand Sponsors.