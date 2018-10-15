ARMENIAN PM AND CYRPUS PRESIDENT MEET

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus at United Nations Headquarters.

The press service of the Armenian government has revealed that the meeting was pleasant, with PM Pashinyan attaching importance to the development of friendly relations between Armenia and Cyprus. He also expressed his happiness with the current situation of the same.

PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Nicos Anastasiades discussed several issues along with the possibility of making trade relations better. They also discussed NK issue and Cyprus problem, and agreed on how situations as grave as these can be settled with peaceful negotiations.

Their meeting ended with President Anastasiades inviting PM Nikol Pashinyan to visit Cyprus.