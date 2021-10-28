3 PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR PRESENTING FAKE IDs

The Cyprus Police has arrested 3 persons at the Paphos and Larnaca airports over using fake IDs to travel to Europe.

One of the 3 persons was carrying an identity card that was in fact reported as stolen since 2017. Meanwhile the other two were using documents that were forged.

All of these three have been placed in prison holding and will be brought before court for their hearing and sentencing.

These arrests include ones in a long line of individuals being detained while travelling via Cyprus with stolen and/or fake documents.