45 PASSPORTS ISSUED VIA GOLDEN PASSPORTS SCHEME TO BE REVOKED

The Cyprus government has revealed that it will revoke the passports of 45 citizens who obtained the same under the now-defunct passport scene.

Around 7,000 persons were awarded citizenship under the scheme, in exchange for sizable investments in the country.

It was only after a major expose by Al Jazeera revealed the corruption behind the scheme, the government was forced to cancel the program. However, those who had already obtained citizenship remained in the country.

According to a statement by Marios Pelekanos, spokesman for the government, the cabinet has suspended the citizenship passports of 45 persons, and is currently investigating an additional 47.