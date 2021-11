The Cyprus Police has fined 4 businesses and 8 people for COVD rule violations within a span of 24 hours.

The Police fined 2 people out of 1,273 checks in Nicosia, 1 person out of 179 checks in Limassol, 3 persons out of 182 checks in Paphos, and 2 people out of 141 checks in Famagusta.

The Police also fined 4 small business owners in Paphos.

No violations were found in Larnaca, Morphou and in the checks made by the Marine and Traffic departments.