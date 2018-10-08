ANOTHER MIGRANT BOAT REACHED CYPRUS

A boat carrying eighteen different migrants has been brought to land at Ayia Thekla, Sotira.

The boat, which was in dire straits, carried a few women and children, and eleven men were brought to shore by the port authority police.

Cypriot authorities have stated that the after being given medical checks, most of the migrants were transferred to the center in Kokkinotrimithia. Remaining migrants were taken in by members of the family.

According to the police, no trafficker was found on board, implying that the migrants must have got their hands on the boat in Syria and decided board the same to Cyprus.