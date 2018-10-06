MAKARION STADIUM VANDALISED

Cyprus’ Makarion Stadium was ravaged by hooligans, who brutally vandalized the property and destroyed property extensively.

According to Kleanthis Georgiades, Chairman, Cyprus Sports Organization, the vandals littered the pitch with nails, screws, and broken glass, and painted all the goal posts.

This will – at least temporarily disrupt the upcoming game scheduled at the stadium between Doxa and Anothosis as referee Giorgos Nicolaou will first be inspecting the pitch to determine if all hazardous items have been removed and the field is indeed safe of playing.

Common consensus is that the actions were undertaken in retaliation for introducing sports cards – something that has been very badly received by most fans.

The hooligans are yet to be identified.