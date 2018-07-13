BRITON CYPRUS HIT-AND-RUN VICTIM GETS TRIBUTE

In one of the most tragic accident cases in Cyprus in recent years, Charlie Birch, the victim of a recent suspected deliberate hit-and-run in Cyrus was given a poignant tribute by family, friends and strangers like.

The 39-year-old Welsh man, who hailed from Powys, was hit a car as he was walking along a road near Paphos at 2:30 am. Accompanying him was another 32-year-old man, who survived without sustaining any fatal injuries. Mr. Birch, however, died at the scene.

The victim’s family is in shock on the series of events, Adrian Bowen, Mr. Birch’s brother emphasized on how traumatic the state-of-affairs are, especially to Birch’s wife and children. Cyprus Police has arrested two people – a 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in connection to the event. Both are currently facing premeditated murder charges.

Mr. Birch’s social media was soon inundated with tributes from family, friends, remote acquaintances and even strangers who may only have had a passing meeting with the man.