COLOR-CODING SYSTEM ADOPTED FOR AIRPORTS REOPENING

Starting March 1st, 2021, Cyprus will be reopening its airports using a risk-assessment system that is based on color-coding.

The color-coding system, which is meant for both tourists and diplomats, are being implemented to keep health safety in check in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the system is in place for all EU member states, along with “third” countries like Israel, the UK and Russia.

In a statement to the press, the ministry of transport announced that it will be extending mandatory quarantine rule till March 31st. This rule, which has been in place since December 2020, is applicable for anyone who is traveling from the UK.

Those arriving from countries in the “amber” list will be required to have tested negative on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, along with the upon-arrival test. Those on the red list will be required to take double of the same tests.

Meanwhile, those arriving from countries on the “green” list (i.e. from safe countries with a lower incidence of COVID-19 caseload) would only need to give a free and compulsory PCR test upon arrival.

The coding system will be subject to change weekly on the basis of the country’s situation.