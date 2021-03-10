JOHAN WALEM EXITS POSITION AS NATIONAL TEAM COACH

The Cyprus National Team’s coach Johan Walem has vacated his post as the national team manager for the men’s team.

The decision, which is apparently by mutual consent of Mr. Walem and the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) was announced by the latter in a press release.

The press release went on to thank Mr. Walem for his time and involvement in the national men’s football team, and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Meanwhile several names have been linked to the termination. This includes high-profile personalities such as Chrysis Michael (the manager of Karmiotissa club), along with the Greek Traianos Dellas, Christos Kontis and Nikos Kostenoglou.

Appointed on the 25th of January in 2020, Mr. Walem hasn’t has the best of experiences when it comes to the records of the Cyprus national team. He recorded four losses, one draw and one win out of a total six matches in the UEFA Nations League.