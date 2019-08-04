Cyprus Criticizes Turkey’s Second Attempt to Drill Offshore

The Cyprus has criticized Turkeys second attempt to drill on their offshore areas in search of gas sources.

The island country has condemned the act as an escalation of breach of international law and will take any measures necessary to protect its legal and diplomatic rights.

In response to the above, Turkey has replied that it is in fact protecting its own rights along with those of Turkish Cypriots by utilizing hydrocarbon deposits in the area.

The Turkish currently have two vessels – Fatih which started drilling 42 miles off Cyprus’ west coast the month before, and Yavuz, which is on route to a place off of the Karpas peninsula on the east coast of Cyprus.

Turkey’s act has been heavily criticized by the European Union. Meanwhile, Cyprus has urged Ankara to participate in peace talks once again.