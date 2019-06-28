CYPRUS PRESIDENT ANASTASIADES VISITS GEORGIA

Nicos Anastasiades the President of Cyprus made his first and very historic visit to the country of Georgia. First arriving in the capital city of Tbilisi, the President met with the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

He also held several important meetings with several key officials, including (but not limited to) Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, as well as Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

The purpose of the trip was to have the two nations know each other better, to improve upon trade settings, investment arrangements and most importantly, bilateral relations, between the two nations.