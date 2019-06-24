MAN DETAINED FOR SMUGGLING CANNABIS

In a recent spate of drug-related arrests, A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a case that dealt with the alleged smuggling of over 25 Kgs of cannabis.

The drugs were in a woman’s luggage. The 34-year-old woman had arrived at Paphos airport from last October. The cannabis, weighing a total of 25.3kg were discovered by customs and later by police officers – stored in 20 nylon bags.

The woman in question was arrested on the spot and will stay under custody till the trial.

The man, on the other hand, was arrested in Greece on the basis of the Europe-wide arrest warrant issued by Cypriot authorities and extradited to the island nation. He was formally arrested by Cyprus.