CYPRUS TOURISM ORGANISATION EXPRESSES HAPPINESS OVER INCREASE IN TOURISM REVENUE

The recent boost in tourism has created positive ripples throughout the Cypriot economy, and the authorities and regulating bodies are no exception. Among a recent series of appreciation, Cyprus Tourism Organization (CTO) has expressed its positive views on tourist revenues in 2017.
According to a press release by the CTO, tourist arrival revenues for 2017 has reached € 347.2 million, going up by around 16%, when compared to 2016. The press release also added that Cyprus has reached record cumulative total revenue of one-billion (i.e. € 996.4 million tourists), an increase of a significant 19.9% from the previous year.
The press release also mentioned about increase in other avenues, such as travel expenditures for the January – June period. The CTO says that both increased daily expenses and due increase in the length of stay of the tourists amount for this statistic.
Nationality-wise, the biggest increase in the number of tourists has been from Russia, Germany and Israel – both in terms of increased daily expenses and average length of stay.