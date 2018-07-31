MISSING BRITISH GIRL FOUND AFTER 24-HOUR SEARCH

A young British girl, who had gone missing during family holiday in Cyprus has been found, ending a wide-scale police search.

Miss Phoebe Collorick, 11, had gone missing after having last been seen in Agios Epiktitos, north Cyprus at around 6.40pm.

Not much later, the British High Commission issued a widespread appeal encouraging people help find her by providing credible information about her whereabouts.

According to local reports, she was in the village as a part of her holiday with her grandfather, and might be trying to get a lift or a local minibus.

The British High Commission issued a statement after her being found, thanking all of those who helped them find the British child. They were the first to report her being found safe and sound.