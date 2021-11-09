DELTA+ VARIANT FOUND IN SAMPLES

The Cyprus Health Ministry has announced that 2 samples of the Covid-19 Delta+ variant have been detected.

The 2 samples were found out of the 297 that were tested – all of which was done within the sequencing of all new variants of SARS-CoV-2 in samples of positive COVID-19 cases from September to October.

185 of these 279 samples were sent to a special ECDC lab, whereas 94 were sent to a private lab that works as a government contractor.

\While the Delta variant itself was traced in all 279 samples, only 2 showed the Delta+ variant.

While the Delta+ is arguably more infectious, it has not made any significant effects to effect hospitalisation and epidemiological and indices.

The ministry aims to monitor the situation closely and locate newer variants before they spread in the public.