CYPRUS POLICE ISSUES ALERT ON SCAMS

The Police in Cyprus has issued an alert asking people to be vigilant about a new scam doing the rounds that intends to get people’s bank account details.

The police say that people are complaining about receiving false messages and alerts of people “hacking” their bank account and being asked to verify their details via phishing websites.

The police clarified questions by stating the no bank ever asks for passwords – no matter what the situation is.

They urged people to stay alert and not reveal any sensitive data to anyone, even if they claim to represent the bank. And if they are entering passwords, they must do so after checking whether the bank website is indeed authentic.