FRENCH PRESIDENT POSTS HIS MESSAGE IN GREEK

In what is being called a very symbolic move that shows the solidarity between France and Cyprus, French President Emmanuel Macron posted a very important message in Greek language, as opposed to the standard French and English.

The message, which was posted on Facebook, said how President Macron supports the plight of the island nation as well as Greece, which have recently come under distress due to Turkey’s aggressive maritime tactics.

The statement added how said tactics were nothing short of a human right violation, and that such threatening treatment with an EU member state shall not be tolerated.

Macron went on to explain how the mounting security and energy issues in the Mediterranean area are being caused by other powers, over whom the EU itself has little to no influence.

That being said, a solution must be made to settle the issue. To that end, a meeting of the EU’s southern members will soon be called.