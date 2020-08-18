OVER 78 NEW HEAD AND NECK CANCER CASES GET DIAGNOSED EVERY YEAR

According to a report by the Pancyprian Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf), as many as 78 new cases of head and neck cancer get reported annually.

Most of the recorded cases have been known to occur in the laryngeal area. Most of the patients constitute men, with the male to female ratio lying between 2:1 to 4:1.

Pasykaf says that most of these cases have their cause in health-risking activities alcoholism and smoking, and pre-existing conditions such as EBV (Epstain-Barr virus), HPV (human papillomavirus).

The report further mentioned the various symptoms of head and neck cancer, which include change in voice, hoarseness, ear pain, persistent nasal congestion, nosebleeds, and issues with swallowing.

Pasykaf advised that if people experiencing these symptoms must contact their physician immediately.

The term ‘head and neck cancer’ defines a specific set of cancer types which strictly develop in the nose, throat, mouth, salivary glands, and other places in the neck or head.

Currently, these are over 550,000 recorded cases of these with over 380,000 deaths.