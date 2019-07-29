FUNERAL SERVICE FOR TWO OF THE SEVEN VICTIMS OF CYPRUS SERIAL KILLER HAS BEEN HELD

A funeral service has been held for two of the seven victims of the serial killing in Cyprus.

The service of the victims – a mother and a daughter – 36-year-old Livia Florentina Bunea and her 8-year-old daughter, Elena Natalia Bunea, – was attended by Senior Greek Orthodox priests. They were the first two of seven killings committed by the career soldier who killed five foreign women and two girls.

Also present were relatives, who wept at the service and at the coffins of the dead, placed beside one another in a village church in the southwest of Nicosia, as well as members of the Cyprus police and the Cyprus fire chiefs, along with some of the many divers who had searched for the bodies after the army officer’s confession to killing the foreigners.