INTERNATIONAL LAW FIRM OPEN BRANCH IN CYPRUS

Famed international law firm Ince has opened a brand-new office in Cyprus.

Having merged with local law firm LG Zambartas, Ince has opened its 6th European office in the location of the form.

The office, which is focused on maritime issues, will be headed by George Zambartas, who up until recently was the head of shipping and corporate law in LG Zambartas. He will have the support of a premium staff supplied by Ince.

The Ince office will have 6 Cypriot and English lawyers, all of whom have been working for the 14-year-old LG Zambartas.

As mentioned earlier, this office will serve to handle maritime issues such as yachting transactions and shipping funds, along with other common law topics such as immigration, private wealth, energy and financial litigation. This office will also work in a consultancy capacity, offering business corporate support services such as trust management, project management, and other management services.

Acquired company Zambartas specialized in offering consultancy services to shipping companies in Ukraine and Russia and helped them find ship finance from other banks in Western Europe. They further offered legal opinions to international banks on Cyprus law, and even drafted security documents.