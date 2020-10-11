TURKISH IMAM DEMANDS CYPRUS INVASION

A Turkish Imam has declared his “demand” for invading Cyprus.

İhsan Şenocak, one of Turkey’s most popular imams, has aggressively endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s foreign policy, publicly urging the country’s military to invade and occupy Greek Cyprus, just as it has once what is now Turkish Cyprus.

He went on to say that the activity should be done in the name of the prophet Mohammed and his Umm Haram (also known as Hala Sultan). The latter’s tomb is currently within the Greek Cypriot territory.

Imam Şenocak tweeted how the time for the Turkish to greet Hala Sultan in person must come very soon.

The statements have attracted immense uproar and condemnation from communities the world over, many of whom have openly claimed the statements as undermining human rights.