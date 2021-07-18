MAN TO STAND TRIAL FOR RAPE

The Cyprus News Agency has reported that the man will be standing trail for raping a woman.

The man, 24, will be standing trial at the criminal court in Paphos.

Until his court appearance, he will stay in police custody.

The man was arrested after his victim, a 24-year-old female had filed a complaint with law enforcement. She gave a statement on how a stranger dragged her and raped her against her will in the Ayios Antonios church’s courtyard.

She also gave the police a description of the man, which helped the police find and arrest him.