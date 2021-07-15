SOUTH AFRICAN FUGITIVE ARRESTED

The Cyprus Police has arrested a criminal fugitive from South Africa.

The man, 57, who has been on the South African authorities’ wanted list for theft and fraud, was arrested in Larnaca.

Found in his home in Larnaca, the man is currently being detained at the police station’s holiding cell. He will soon be transferred to court where the proceedings for his extradition to South Africa shall begin.

The Cyprus police found the fugitive through information from the European Union & International Police Cooperation Directorate (EU and IPCD). These received the information from Interpol.