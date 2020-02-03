MOSCOW DENIES PLANS TO RECOGNISE TURKISH CYPRUS

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry of Russia has denied all rumors of Moscow having any plans and considerations to recognize Turkish Cyprus.

According to several reports, Russia had allegedly planned to recognize the “nation” in exchange for the recognition of Abkhazia by Turkey.

Ms. Zakharova quashed all reports and rumors, however, clearly stating that Russia does not and will not recognize Turkish Cyprus as a nation, but in fact supports the potential reunification of the divided island nation on the basis of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

According to her, the news spread was in fact misinformation fabricated by miscreants who would prefer to Russia-Cyprus relations undermined and the level of stability and security essentially damaged.