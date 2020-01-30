ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLASH FLOOD IN XYLOPHAGOU

Flash floods have been a recurring problem all over Europe, and Cyprus is no exception. The island nation has been suffering the effects of flash floods, and the latest of developments is the closure of part of the Larnaca-to-Paralimni road that lies near Sotira.

The move was made to mitigate damage and ensure public safety; both directions of the road was closed all the way from Sotira exit till Xylophagou.

All the same, drivers are being encouraged to be alert maintain vigilance at all times.

The flash floods happened due to the unwanted accumulation of excess water after the heavy rain and hail, which in turn caused flooding on the streets of Xylophagou.