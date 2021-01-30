PRESIDENT ANASTASIADES CONFIRMS HE IS READY TO RESUME CYPRUS TALKS

President Nicos Anastasiades of Greek Cyprus has expressed his readiness to resume talks of Cyprus settlement.

He did so by receiving the invite to the UN Secretary General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute. He also informed her that Greek Cyprus will be ready to utilize the opportunity to come to a conclusion.

Ms Lute and the envoy had arrived in Cyprus a few weeks prior to make preparations for a five-pronged informal meeting.

Participants of the meeting will include Turkey, UK and Greece. All the three nations are guarantors of the island nation’s security, integrity and independence.