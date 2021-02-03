€2,000 FINE SLAPPED ON MAN WHO AVOIDED HIS GAME SERVICE CHECK

The Cypriot police fined a 25-year-old gentleman with €2,000 for avoiding stopping for a Game Service check.

The man, who is from Paphos, was see driving a car in Ezousa, after which he was flagged by patrolling game wardens.

Despite the flag, the man failed to stop and continued to flee the area. The wardens were not fazed, however, as they had already taken down his license plate number and forwarded all necessary information to the police.

The police then successfully located the man, and promptly charged him with the fine.

In his defense, the man explained that he ran away out of abject fear. He then paid off the entire €2,000 fine.