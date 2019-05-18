RAFALE JETS FROM FRANCE ENTER CYPRUS SKY SPACE

As part of its military exercise, the Rafale jets of French Air Force continued its flights in the Nicosia FIR, and were therefore seen in Cyprus skies.

According to a statement that was issued by the Ministry of Defense in Cyprus, helicopters from Cyprus and Rafale fighter jets from France will be conducting exercises over Polis Chrysochous and Paphos.

According to the local Kathimerini Cyprus, the French fighter jets were seen in Cypriot skies participating in the exercise and flying over Famagusta and Larnaca.

The aeronautical exercise conducted by the French Navy and the French Air Force is a part of military cooperation-related activities between Cyprus and France.