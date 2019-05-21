GREEK OPPOSITION LEADER VISITS CYPRUS FOR TWO DAYS

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on a visit to Cyprus for a duration of 2 days, where he is said to hold talks with the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. The Greek opposition leader and conservative leader was welcomed by Averof Neofytou, the Cyprus’ Democratic Rally (DISY) party’s head upon his arrival in Nicosia.

Mr. Neofytou was very optimistic about the visit and about the impending general elections in Greece. He made no hesitations to express the same, saying how Greece would be fortunate to be under Mr. Mitsotakis’ leadership, which he believed was only a matter of time

Mr. Mitsotakis too had good words to say in reply, mentioning Cyprus’ efficiency in recovering from its financially downtrodden condition and making growth rates as high as 4%. He praised the island nation’s efforts by emphasizing on how Cyprus managed to accomplish what Greece has not been able to do thus far. He further added emphasized that a country could never restructure their fiscal system by pressuring the middle class through over-taxing the productive economy.

Further statements from the Greek conservative leader included the lauding of elections as an opportunity for making big political change that will change the flow of creative forced and in turn help the economy get better.