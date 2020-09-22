THE CEO OF HELLENIC BANK HAS UNEXPECTEDLY RESIGNED

In what is being considered bad news for the banking sector, Yiannis Matsis the CEO of Hellenic Bank has suddenly turned in his resignation.

Mr. Matsis will be replaced by Constantinos Loizides, who is currently serving as the CEO of AstroBank.

The news broke out via a notice that was placed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s Regulatory News wire. The notice clearly stated the event, but did not state any underlying text, as it was not available.

Mr. Matsis had been serving as CEO since April 2017. He had already been serving as a member of the board of directors since December 2013 and held the position of being a member of the board’s internal governance committee, as well as the chairman of the risk management committee.