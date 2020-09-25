UNIVERSITY OF CYPRUS RANKS AS ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST

The University of Cyprus has been ranked in the 601 to 700 range for the third year in a row. The ranking system, known as Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), ranks the 1000 best universities in the whole world.

Popularly called the Shanghai Ranking, these three years are the only instance that a university from the island nation has been featured on the list. Therefore, it goes without saying that the University of Cyprus is only Cypriot university to have made the rankings thus far.

Notably, the Shanghai list is one of the world’s three most important worldwide university ranking systems. It also holds the distinction to be the first system that uses several indicators to evaluate universities.

The model itself was developed by the Shanghai Jiaotong University (hence the name). It monitors 6 different indicators for evaluating universities – the overall performance in relation to the institution’s soze, number of articles featured in the Science Citation Index, number of articles in other scientific journals, the number of researchers that have been selected by Thomson Scientific, and finally, the number of Nobel graduates in the faculty and student population.