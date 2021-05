THE FIRES IN NICOSIA HAVE BEEN BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL

Bushfires in Nicosia have been extinguished by the fire department.

According to a statement by the fire services, the first of these fires, which broke out near the Stelios Ioannou foundation in Strovolos. This fire spread to an area as large as five land donums before it was brought into control.

The second fire broke out in Nisou village and burned off one donum full of trees before it was brought under control.