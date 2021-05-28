US AMBASSADOR IN CYPRUS SENDS MESSAGE OF HOPE

In the middle of grim situation due to the pandemic and the collapse of the latest round of Cyprus talks, Judith Garber, the US Ambassador to Cyprus, said that the nation shall continue to support and develop both the international and internal situation in Cyprus.

In an Easter message video, the ambassador said that it was important to spread the ray of hope – especially given the current nature of circumstances.

She wished everyone in Cyprus a happy holiday and proceeded to explain how it was indeed a complicated year for all – especially those who fell gravely ill or lost their loved ones.

She nonetheless urged people to maintain their optimism, as the situation, no matter how grave will turn better.

And with the vaccines rolling out, it will not be long before things will be safe once again.