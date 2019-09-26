YAVUZ TO BEGIN DRILLING OFF OF CYPRUS COAST

A statement from Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has revealed that that a second Turkish drillship – the Yavuz will be starting to drill for gas and oil off of Cyprus’ coast. The ship, which was sent by Turkey on the 20th of June, 2019 will be exploring up until the Karpasian peninsula.

The Yavuz was escorted by Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the Barbaros frigate, one of Turkey’s premier warships. The ship has also had of F-16 jets saluting Yavuz, which have promptly been shared on social media.

The first of such vessels, the Fatih, is currently drilling in the search for oil and gas off of Cyprus.

It is a notable fact that Turkey has continued its drilling process, despite warnings from several EU states. Turkey has, however – and continues to – assert that it – along with Ankara do have the right to drill off of the Mediterranean area – Cyprus included.