YOUTH PROTEST AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE TO TAKE PLACE

The youth in Cyprus are set to gather outside the House of Representatives to demand active participation to combat climate change.

According to the organizers of the event, the threat of climate change is no more a future one – rather it is as present as it can get. They emphasized on how scores of communities all over the world are striving to gain access to clean air, water and other natural resources – which are constantly getting scarcer due to overconsumption and lack of sustainable living – as well as powerful entities such as governments doing nothing about it.

They focused on the Energy Action Plan 2021-2030, which seems to have no bearing from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change)’s reports and is unclear at best. They also added how the execution of said plan will additionally lead to massive fines being levied on Cyprus by the EU.

In response to the youth’s actions, the Ministry of Education taken their mass participation into account and has duly informed secondary institutions’ head teachers to mark those students as present who have in their hand a signed consent form from their parent or guardian and do participate in the protest. That said, any student found to be using the protest as an excuse to skip school will immediately be marked absent, with further actions pending.