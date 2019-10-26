12 RESCUED FROM BOAT FROM LARNACA COAST

After a successful operation by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), over 10 people on a small boat off of the Cyprus coastline were rescued by a commercial ship nearby.

According to the JRCC, a total of 12 people had been rescued – 10 of whom were on the boats and 2 of whom were in the water. They activated their Nearchos search and rescue plan, and thereafter sent the Onisilos police launch along with a police helicopter and a nurse.

Out of the 12, the two in the water were in critical danger and thereafter rescued by the commercial ship first.

The ship, along with the authorities and survivors will be arriving at Larnaca port, with other authorities on standby to transfer the survivors to the accommodation centre at Kokkinotrimithia.