CYPRUS HAS THE FIFTH LOWEST CIRCULARITY RATE IN THE EUROPEAN UNION

The EU’s circularity rate in 2016 was 11.7% – therefore, 11.7% of materials used within the EU were sourced from recycled and recovered items, leaving behind a similar percentage of primary raw materials from being used.

The circularity percentage of various countries varies from one to another –Cyprus, for example stood at the fifth lowest with only 2.3% circularity rate.

The lowest was Greece with a circularity rate of 1.3 per cent while the highest was the Netherlands with an impressive 29 per cent circularity rate.

A lower circularity rate indicates several other factors such as recycling rates, which in turn shows the quality of life and environment and levels of pollution, not to mention their carbon footprint.