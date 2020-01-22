2 ARRESTED FOR SHAM MARRIAGE

The police has arrested two more men in its investigation into a spate of fake marriages that help third-country citizens stay on the island illegally.

The men, aged 32 and 43, were the latest among the 27 people who were found guilty in connection to the investigation, and against whom was found compelling evidence.

The conclusion of the investigation was that of the 13 marriage cases that happened at the town hall (the one that was the focus of the investigation), the employment papers for the third-country citizens for registration was in fact fake.

Before the above 6 people, three of whom were women aged 19, 27 and 33, and three men aged 24, 25 and 47, have been arrested.