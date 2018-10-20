2-DAY STRIKE STAGED BY CYPRUS PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS

An astonishing 120,000 number of primary, middle and high school students in the island nation have had to stay at home, courtesy school teachers going on a two-day strike to protest the government’s move “save money” – without having made any prior consultations with them.

According to the leaders of the teachers’ union, the teachers were virtually forced to do something as drastic as go on strike, thanks to the government’s ill-informed and rash decisions which have been and are continuing to affect the quality of education.

According to Kostas Champiaouris, the Education Minister, the measures, which include lower wages and longer hours for teachers — are vital to curtail what is seen as the some of the costliest systems for education in the European Union.

Private schools, however, remain unaffected by the strike and will operate as usual.