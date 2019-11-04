A LARNACA BRITISH AIRWAYS FLIGHT WAS FORCED TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY LANDING

A British Airways airplane that had taken off from Larnaca in Cyprus made an emergency landing in Athens in Greece due to smoke being detected in its cabin.

The media in Greece has reported that the flight, that was originally intended to land in London in the UK instead ending up making an emergency landing at Eleftherios Venizelos airport in the country at around 7pm in the evening once smoke was detected in its cabin when the airplane was over Lemnos island.

The plane, specifically Flight BA2673 had 152 passengers and 6 crew members was in fact bound for Gatwick Airport.

Once the airplane made its emergency landing, the passengers were taken off of it as the technical servicemen checked it to find where the problem originated. The true cause of the problem is yet to be identified.