PRESIDENT ANASTASIADES TO MEET WITH FINANCE MINISTERS OF CHINA AND RUSSIA IN NEW YORK

It has been found that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is all set to meet with the finance ministers of China and Russia in New York.

Arriving to New York to attend and address the UN General Assembly, President Anastasiades will be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres on September 27, along with attending the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.

The CNA has also discovered that besides the meeting with the finance ministers, he will also meet with the UN Security Council member state representatives, the Prime Ministers Macedonia and India, as well as the leaders of prominent American–Jewish organizations.

Additionally, President Anastasiades will meet with the Archbishop of America Elpidophoros and also attend a dinner which will be hosted by the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations in his honor.

The President is set to arrive to New York via via London, where he will be attending a dinner and delivering a speech. Said dinner is hosted by the National Federation of Cypriots’ UK Chapter.