LIDL OUTLETS TO OPEN EVERY MORNING EXCLUSIVELY FOR ADULTS

In order to assist the needs of the elderly without exposing them to the coronavirus, Lidl outlets in Cyprus will open in the country for the early hours exclusively for the elderly and the disabled.

All of the 17 Lidl stores on the island nation will be open daily from Mondays through Saturday s from 7am to 10am, and on Sundays from 8am to 10am. in all 17 Lidl stores in Cyprus.

All customers will be expected to follow the staff members’ guidelines and instructions at the entrances and follow all safety protocols.

Vassiliki Adamidoum, the Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Social Media Manager of Lidl in Cyprus has said that during trying times such as this, Lidl and all of its employees are committed to work towards the benefits of those who need their care.